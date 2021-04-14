Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

Several research firms have commented on TLTZY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Tele2 AB (publ) in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Shares of Tele2 AB (publ) stock opened at $6.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Tele2 AB has a 1 year low of $5.83 and a 1 year high of $7.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09 and a beta of 0.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $6.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.56.

Tele2 AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLTZY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Tele2 AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.80% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $799.80 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that Tele2 AB will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 26th will be paid a dividend of $0.6729 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 10.85%. Tele2 AB (publ)’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Tele2 AB (publ)

Tele2 AB (publ), a telecom operator, provides telecommunication services for residential and business customers. The company offers mobile voice telephony, handset data, and messaging services, as well as value-added services, such as handset insurance, antivirus, and content services; mobile broadband services; and fixed voice and broadband, TV, and fixed and mobile telephony services.

