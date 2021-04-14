Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) Receives “Overweight” Rating from Barclays

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by Barclays in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. SEB Equity Research raised shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.50.

Shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $13.67. 873,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,560,506. The firm has a market cap of $45.58 billion, a PE ratio of 29.09, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $15.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.13 and its 200 day moving average is $12.25.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $69.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $67.85 billion. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a return on equity of 20.57% and a net margin of 6.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.33 EPS. Research analysts expect that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at about $9,862,000. George Kaiser Family Foundation raised its holdings in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. George Kaiser Family Foundation now owns 213,642 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 25,191 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter worth $258,000. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in the fourth quarter valued at $192,000. Finally, Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 56.3% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 22,922 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after acquiring an additional 8,256 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 8.75% of the company’s stock.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) Company Profile

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) provides information and communications technology solutions for service providers. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers hardware, software, and related services for radio access and transport, as well as related services, such as design, tuning, network rollout, and customer support.

