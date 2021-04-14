Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) Given a €2.20 Price Target by Morgan Stanley Analysts

Telefónica Deutschland (ETR:O2D) received a €2.20 ($2.59) price objective from analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 10.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on O2D. Barclays set a €2.90 ($3.41) target price on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Telefónica Deutschland in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €3.30 ($3.88) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €2.30 ($2.71) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group set a €3.20 ($3.76) price target on shares of Telefónica Deutschland and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €2.77 ($3.26).

Shares of O2D opened at €2.46 ($2.89) on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €2.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is €2.31. The company has a market capitalization of $7.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.07, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Telefónica Deutschland has a 1-year low of €2.10 ($2.47) and a 1-year high of €2.91 ($3.42).

TelefÃ³nica Deutschland Holding AG provides integrated telecommunication services to private and business customers in Germany. It offers voice, data, and value-added services in mobile and fixed line networks; access to infrastructure and services for its wholesale partners; and digital products and services in the fields of Internet of Things.

