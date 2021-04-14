Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 earnings estimates for Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst U. Rathe now forecasts that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.49 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TLSNY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 29th. The technology company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.73 billion during the quarter. Telia Company AB (publ) had a net margin of 3.45% and a return on equity of 3.78%.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on TLSNY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Telia Company AB (publ) from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Telia Company AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.50.

Telia Company AB (publ) stock opened at $8.55 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.48 billion, a PE ratio of 50.30 and a beta of 0.38. Telia Company AB has a 12 month low of $6.23 and a 12 month high of $9.04. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.166 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 13th. This is a positive change from Telia Company AB (publ)’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.10. Telia Company AB (publ)’s payout ratio is 56.76%.

Telia Company AB (publ) provides communication services in Sweden, Finland, Norway, Denmark, Lithuania, and Estonia. The company offers mobile, broadband, television, and fixed telephony services to businesses, individuals, families, and communities. It is also involved in the broadcasting and content activities; and financing business.

