Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of TKOI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Telkonet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.22.
Telkonet Company Profile
Featured Story: Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for Telkonet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telkonet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.