Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Telkonet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:TKOI) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,700 shares, an increase of 207.7% from the March 15th total of 16,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 230,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of TKOI opened at $0.04 on Wednesday. Telkonet has a 52-week low of $0.02 and a 52-week high of $0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $0.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.02 million, a PE ratio of -2.21 and a beta of 0.22.

Telkonet, Inc provides EcoSmart and Rhapsody platform of intelligent automation solutions in support of the Internet of Things in the United States. Its EcoSmart platform provides savings, management reporting, analytics, and virtual engineering of a customer's portfolio and/or property's room-by-room energy consumption.

