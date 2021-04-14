Tellor Price Hits $73.46 on Exchanges (TRB)

Tellor (CURRENCY:TRB) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last week, Tellor has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Tellor has a market capitalization of $113.64 million and $66.11 million worth of Tellor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Tellor coin can now be bought for approximately $73.46 or 0.00116384 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $40.84 or 0.00064702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.06 or 0.00019105 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000376 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $433.03 or 0.00686093 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.98 or 0.00088697 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00032512 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $22.97 or 0.00036396 BTC.

Tellor (CRYPTO:TRB) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Tellor’s total supply is 1,623,361 coins and its circulating supply is 1,547,034 coins. The official website for Tellor is tellor.io . Tellor’s official Twitter account is @WeAreTellor . The official message board for Tellor is medium.com/@tellor

According to CryptoCompare, “Tellor is a decentralized Oracle for bringing high-value off-chain data onto Ethereum. The system utilizes a network of staked miners that compete to solve a PoW challenge to submit the official value for requested data. Tokens are mined with every successful Tellor data point and the company takes a 10% dev share to support the development of the ecosystem. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tellor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tellor should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tellor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

