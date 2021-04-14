Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) Shares Gap Down to $1.88

Tellurian Inc. (NASDAQ:TELL)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1.88, but opened at $1.83. Tellurian shares last traded at $1.95, with a volume of 36,059 shares changing hands.

A number of research firms recently commented on TELL. Wolfe Research upgraded Tellurian from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Tellurian from $6.00 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tellurian from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Tellurian presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.63.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.59 and a quick ratio of 0.59. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.90. The firm has a market cap of $790.57 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 2.62.

Tellurian (NASDAQ:TELL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $8.62 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.87 million. Tellurian had a negative return on equity of 123.99% and a negative net margin of 623.45%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Tellurian Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Total Delaware, Inc. sold 587,987 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.85, for a total value of $1,675,762.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,276,403 shares of company stock valued at $11,393,353. Corporate insiders own 42.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 18,500 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 85.2% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 37,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 17,132 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Tellurian in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in shares of Tellurian by 220.3% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 47,919 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 32,958 shares during the period. 11.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tellurian Inc engages in the natural gas business worldwide. The company is developing a portfolio of natural gas production, liquefied natural gas (LNG) marketing, and infrastructure assets that includes an approximately 27.6 million tonnes per annum LNG terminal facility and an associated pipeline in southwest Louisiana.

