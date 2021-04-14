Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) Short Interest Update

Telos Co. (NASDAQ:TLS) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a growth of 136.6% from the March 15th total of 431,100 shares. Currently, 2.3% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 815,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.3 days.

In other news, SVP Brendan D. Malloy sold 459,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $15,149,145.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 211,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,969,534. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jefferson V. Wright sold 102,285 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.00, for a total transaction of $3,375,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,770,080. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,046,628 shares of company stock valued at $100,538,724 over the last three months.

Get Telos alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Telos during the 4th quarter valued at about $165,000. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Telos in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $330,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new position in shares of Telos during the 4th quarter valued at $396,000. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Telos in the fourth quarter worth $412,000.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TLS. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Wedbush lifted their target price on Telos from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Telos from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Telos from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Telos from $24.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.88.

Telos stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Telos has a fifty-two week low of $18.08 and a fifty-two week high of $41.84. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.19.

About Telos

Telos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) solutions and services worldwide. It provides Xacta, a premier platform for enterprise cyber risk management and security compliance automation solutions to large commercial and government enterprises; and Telos Ghost, a solution to eliminate cyber-attack surfaces by obfuscating and encrypting data, masking user identity and location, and hiding network resources, as well as provides security and privacy for intelligence gathering, cyber threat protection, securing critical infrastructure, and protecting communications and applications.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for Telos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.