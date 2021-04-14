Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) Short Interest Update

Telstra Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:TLSYY) saw a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a growth of 203.2% from the March 15th total of 9,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 27,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telstra from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Telstra from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Get Telstra alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS TLSYY opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.51. Telstra has a 52-week low of $9.34 and a 52-week high of $13.26. The firm has a market cap of $31.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Telstra Corporation Limited provides telecommunications and information services to businesses, governments, and individuals in Australia and internationally. It operates in four segments: Telstra Consumer and Small Business, Telstra Enterprise, Networks and IT, and Telstra InfraCo The company offers telecommunication products, services, and solutions across mobiles, fixed and mobile broadband, telephony and Pay TV/IPTV, and digital content; and online self-service capabilities, as well as operates inbound and outbound call centers, owned and licensed Telstra shops, and the Telstra dealership network.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Receive News & Ratings for Telstra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telstra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.