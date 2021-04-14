TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.23 Per Share, National Bank Financial Forecasts

TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) – National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of TELUS in a report released on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine anticipates that the Wireless communications provider will post earnings per share of $0.23 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TU. TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 5th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on TELUS in a report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. CIBC raised TELUS from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of TELUS in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on shares of TELUS from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. TELUS presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.89.

NYSE:TU opened at $20.49 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 25.94, a PEG ratio of 5.28 and a beta of 0.71. TELUS has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $21.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.76.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.03. TELUS had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.245 per share. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $0.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 87.27%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in TELUS by 20.4% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,256 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter valued at about $69,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of TELUS during the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY bought a new stake in shares of TELUS during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 49.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The Wireless segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services. Its wireless products and services include network revenue comprising data and voice; and equipment sales from mobile technologies.

