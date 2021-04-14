Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) Stock Holdings Increased by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) by 9.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 416,780 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 37,557 shares during the period. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises 2.7% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group were worth $8,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 98,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,025,000 after buying an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the first quarter valued at about $57,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $7,274,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,261.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,644,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,643,000 after purchasing an additional 1,523,865 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $126,989,000.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TME. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $20.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Macquarie cut shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, China Renaissance Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $29.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in a report on Monday, March 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.75.

NYSE TME traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.29. 729,057 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,778,160. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $10.30 and a 1-year high of $32.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $24.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a current ratio of 3.48. The company has a market cap of $30.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.34.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 21st. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.69. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 14.25% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $8.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.81 earnings per share. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group engages in the provision of online music entertainment platform. Its platform comprises of online music, online karaoke, and music-centric live streaming products. The company was founded by Jia Xin Peng on June 6, 2012 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

