TenX Tops 1-Day Volume of $6.17 Million (PAY)

TenX (CURRENCY:PAY) traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 14th. In the last seven days, TenX has traded down 9.6% against the US dollar. TenX has a total market capitalization of $29.61 million and approximately $6.17 million worth of TenX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TenX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000225 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

TenX Coin Profile

TenX (PAY) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2017. TenX’s total supply is 205,218,256 coins. The Reddit community for TenX is /r/TenX . TenX’s official message board is blog.tenx.tech . TenX’s official Twitter account is @tenxwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here . TenX’s official website is www.tenx.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “TenX is a blockchain-based service that focuses on providing user access to a large range of blockchain assets with convenience and security. TenX offers a debit card and accompanying mobile wallet that can be funded with any blockchain asset. The TenX card can be used in almost 200 countries at over 36 million points of acceptance. The TenX token, PAY, allows users to “own” part of the TenX system, as, for every transaction made with the wallet, the token holder receives rewards in Ether. “

TenX Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TenX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TenX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TenX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

