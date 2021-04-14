Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) Position Trimmed by Bellecapital International Ltd.

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,316 shares during the quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Motco acquired a new position in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Teradyne during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 581.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Teradyne from $90.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective (up from $128.00) on shares of Teradyne in a report on Monday, January 18th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Teradyne from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Teradyne from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $120.71.

In other news, insider Richard John Burns sold 803 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.70, for a total transaction of $112,982.10. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,798 shares in the company, valued at $2,082,078.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 18,112 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $2,015,684.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,439 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,834,326.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 206,130 shares of company stock valued at $24,106,370 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

TER traded up $0.10 on Wednesday, hitting $129.10. The company had a trading volume of 26,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,157,420. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 3.05. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $56.42 and a 52-week high of $147.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $120.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.35.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.09. Teradyne had a net margin of 24.02% and a return on equity of 44.90%. The business had revenue of $758.97 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $721.22 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. Teradyne’s quarterly revenue was up 15.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Teradyne, Inc. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 19th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 18th. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.99%.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

