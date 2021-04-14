Terra (LUNA) Market Cap Reaches $5.88 Billion

Terra (CURRENCY:LUNA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 0.2% against the dollar. Terra has a total market cap of $5.88 billion and $333.12 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Terra coin can currently be bought for approximately $15.43 or 0.00024297 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Terra alerts:

Tezos (XTZ) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00009985 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001725 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 21.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000019 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.92 or 0.00009387 BTC.

About Terra

Terra uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 10th, 2018. Terra’s total supply is 957,511,987 coins and its circulating supply is 381,035,192 coins. The official message board for Terra is medium.com/terra-money . Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money . The official website for Terra is terra.money

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling Terra

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Terra should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Terra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Terra and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.