TerraKRW (KRT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $92,688.00

TerraKRW (CURRENCY:KRT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on April 14th. In the last seven days, TerraKRW has traded 1% higher against the dollar. TerraKRW has a market cap of $58.18 million and approximately $92,688.00 worth of TerraKRW was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TerraKRW coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TerraKRW Coin Profile

TerraKRW was first traded on September 12th, 2020. TerraKRW’s total supply is 65,920,036,610 coins and its circulating supply is 65,919,307,501 coins. TerraKRW’s official website is terra.money . TerraKRW’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money . TerraKRW’s official Twitter account is @terra_money

According to CryptoCompare, “TerraKRW is a price-stable cryptocurrency aimed at mass adoption. As its scale grows, we see Terra evolving into a new financial infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized apps. “

TerraKRW Coin Trading

