TerraUSD (UST) Reaches Market Cap of $1.77 Billion

TerraUSD (CURRENCY:UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 14th. One TerraUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001601 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, TerraUSD has traded down 0% against the dollar. TerraUSD has a market cap of $1.77 billion and $35.32 million worth of TerraUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.76 or 0.00006026 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00004129 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00017230 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0965 or 0.00000155 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0813 or 0.00000130 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Titan Coin (TTN) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000040 BTC.

TerraUSD Profile

TerraUSD (CRYPTO:UST) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2020. TerraUSD’s total supply is 1,776,962,580 coins. The official website for TerraUSD is terra.money. TerraUSD’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TerraUSD is medium.com/terra-money.

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra aims to build a new financial infrastructure that works better for everyone. The network is powered by a family of stablecoins, each pegged to major fiat currencies all algorithmically stabilized by Terra’s native token, Luna. Terra’s mission is to set money free by building open financial infrastructure. Luna, as the native staking asset from which the family of Terra stablecoins derives their stability, utility, and value, acts both as collateral for the entire Terra economy and as a staking token that secures the PoS network. Luna can be held and traded like a normal crypto asset, but can also be staked to accrue rewards in the network generated from transaction fees. Luna can also be used to make and vote on governance proposals. The family of Terra stablecoins is designed to achieve stability through consistent mining rewards with a contracting and expanding money supply. For example, if the system has detected that the price of a Terra currency has deviated from its peg, it applies pressure to normalize the price. Currently, the family of Terra stablecoins includes: KRT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Korean Won), UST (Terra stablecoin pegged to US Dollar), MNT (Terra stablecoin pegged to Mongolian Togrog), SDR (Terra stablecoin pegged to IMF SDR), with more being added in the future. “

Buying and Selling TerraUSD

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TerraUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TerraUSD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TerraUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

