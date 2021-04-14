Tesco (LON:TSCO) Earns Buy Rating from Shore Capital

Tesco (LON:TSCO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Shore Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.79) target price on shares of Tesco in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 281.57 ($3.68).

LON TSCO opened at GBX 227.50 ($2.97) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £17.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 15.91. Tesco has a 52-week low of GBX 217.10 ($2.84) and a 52-week high of GBX 329.33 ($4.30). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 226.71 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 227.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.89.

In other news, insider Alison Platt bought 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 228 ($2.98) per share, for a total transaction of £10,488 ($13,702.64). In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 4,778 shares of company stock worth $1,090,124.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company operates through convenience and hypermarket store formats, as well as engages in the wholesale business. It also provides retail banking and insurance services. The company operates in the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, and Thailand.

