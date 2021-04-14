Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) Insider Sells $6,978,700.00 in Stock

Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $697.87, for a total value of $6,978,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 60,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,289,526.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jerome M. Guillen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 8th, Jerome M. Guillen sold 609 shares of Tesla stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $595.08, for a total value of $362,403.72.

NASDAQ TSLA traded down $30.09 on Wednesday, hitting $732.23. 48,498,095 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,304,645. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $664.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $629.72. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $134.76 and a fifty-two week high of $900.40. The firm has a market cap of $702.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,485.96, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 1.97%. The company had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 41.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on TSLA. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 28th. FIX upgraded Tesla to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $775.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a report on Sunday, April 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $382.74.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

