Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) is Menlo Advisors LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Menlo Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,546 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 807 shares during the period. Tesla makes up 3.4% of Menlo Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Menlo Advisors LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $5,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Occidental Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 96.7% in the fourth quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 1,593 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,124,000 after purchasing an additional 783 shares during the period. Altium Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 29.5% in the fourth quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,498 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $2,468,000 after buying an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 190.3% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,935 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $4,168,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $1,376,000. Finally, WESPAC Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 81.1% during the fourth quarter. WESPAC Advisors LLC now owns 2,349 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,658,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares in the last quarter. 41.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded down $6.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $755.63. 903,629 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,106,828. The firm has a market capitalization of $725.29 billion, a PE ratio of 1,509.44, a P/E/G ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 2.18. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.76 and a 12-month high of $900.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $664.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $629.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.63.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $10.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.38 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 1.97% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Tesla’s revenue was up 44.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Tesla from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $1,000.00 target price on shares of Tesla in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Tesla from $125.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Tesla from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tesla from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $747.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $382.74.

In other Tesla news, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $711.30, for a total transaction of $426,780.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,798 shares in the company, valued at $36,132,617.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $837.74, for a total transaction of $1,047,175.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,257 shares in the company, valued at $47,128,739.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 72,653 shares of company stock worth $56,707,249. 23.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

