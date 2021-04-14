Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. reduced its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK) by 18.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,297 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 32,612 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.27% of Tetra Tech worth $16,707,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Tetra Tech by 58.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,958,093 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $226,708,000 after purchasing an additional 721,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,728,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $779,034,000 after purchasing an additional 422,687 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 326.9% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 296,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,288,000 after buying an additional 226,778 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 183.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 338,435 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,185,000 after acquiring an additional 219,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth $24,584,000. 83.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TTEK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating and a $145.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $98.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Maxim Group upped their target price on shares of Tetra Tech from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Tetra Tech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.43.

In other news, Director J Christopher Lewis sold 1,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.61, for a total value of $184,906.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,406,308.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Steven M. Burdick sold 10,801 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.45, for a total value of $1,398,189.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 29,631 shares of company stock valued at $3,973,242 in the last three months. 1.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NASDAQ TTEK opened at $135.20 on Wednesday. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52-week low of $64.83 and a 52-week high of $144.77. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $134.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a market capitalization of $7.33 billion, a PE ratio of 42.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.84.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.15. Tetra Tech had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 17.91%. The company had revenue of $605.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $587.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Tetra Tech’s payout ratio is currently 20.86%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services worldwide. The company operates through Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG) segments. The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information technology, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, construction management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

