Texas Capital Bancshares (TCBI) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.12 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14. The company had revenue of $265.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $249.40 million. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 5.48% and a net margin of 6.16%. On average, analysts expect Texas Capital Bancshares to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

TCBI stock opened at $65.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.77. Texas Capital Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.75 and a 52 week high of $93.26.

A number of research firms have recently commented on TCBI. Truist upped their price objective on Texas Capital Bancshares from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $79.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Hovde Group upgraded Texas Capital Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $73.50 to $82.50 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Texas Capital Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.63.

In other Texas Capital Bancshares news, Director Elysia Holt Ragusa bought 10,077 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $24.75 per share, for a total transaction of $249,405.75. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 10,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,405.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Texas Capital Bancshares Company Profile

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

