Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Holdings Trimmed by Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management

Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 87,977 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 805 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 4.3% of Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Osher Van de Voorde Investment Management’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $16,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,859,730 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $11,630,207,000 after buying an additional 2,129,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 21,483,055 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,526,013,000 after acquiring an additional 1,833,704 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 13,878,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,277,864,000 after acquiring an additional 904,230 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Texas Instruments by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,096,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,821,322,000 after acquiring an additional 313,038 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,707,000. 83.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded down $0.99 on Wednesday, reaching $190.25. 114,066 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,807,429. The firm has a market cap of $175.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 3.29. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $105.45 and a 12 month high of $197.58. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $180.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $165.62.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The semiconductor company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $4.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 61.05% and a net margin of 36.24%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 1st were given a $1.02 dividend. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.86%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on TXN shares. Truist raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Longbow Research upgraded Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $162.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Texas Instruments has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.14.

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 12,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.92, for a total value of $2,203,158.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,255,830.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Haren Julie Van sold 23,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.73, for a total value of $4,028,202.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 23,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,036,349.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 544,325 shares of company stock worth $92,809,465 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

