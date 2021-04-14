Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) Shares Gap Down to $1,598.38

Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $1,598.38, but opened at $1,548.99. Texas Pacific Land shares last traded at $1,584.95, with a volume of 138 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,359.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Texas Pacific Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,767.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, BWS Financial raised their target price on shares of Texas Pacific Land from $1,150.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $12.55 billion, a PE ratio of 58.96 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1,430.00 and its 200-day moving average is $870.37.

Texas Pacific Land (NYSE:TPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $1.23. The company had revenue of $74.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.65 million. Texas Pacific Land had a net margin of 59.78% and a return on equity of 41.56%. As a group, analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 21.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a dividend of $2.75 per share. This represents a $11.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.68%. This is a positive change from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.50. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. Texas Pacific Land’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TPL. Lawson Kroeker Investment Management Inc. NE purchased a new position in Texas Pacific Land during the first quarter valued at approximately $40,343,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 85,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,031,000 after acquiring an additional 15,521 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 67,441 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,029,000 after acquiring an additional 14,161 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 291.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,785,000 after acquiring an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Texas Pacific Land by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 251,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,522,000 after acquiring an additional 8,034 shares in the last quarter. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (NYSE:TPL)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds oil and gas royalty interests; easements and commercial leases comprising easement contracts covering activities, such as oil and gas pipelines and subsurface wellbore easements; and agreements with operators and midstream companies to lease its land, primarily for facilities and roads.

Recommended Story: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.