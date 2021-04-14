Textron (NYSE:TXT) Sets New 1-Year High at $59.21

Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $59.21 and last traded at $59.10, with a volume of 4371 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $57.91.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textron from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Textron from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Barclays raised shares of Textron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Textron from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Textron has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.83.

The company has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 49.45, a P/E/G ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $54.23 and its 200-day moving average is $46.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Textron (NYSE:TXT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.15. Textron had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 8.69%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.11 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Textron Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 11th. Textron’s payout ratio is 2.14%.

In other Textron news, VP Mark S. Bamford sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.75, for a total transaction of $170,775.00. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Textron by 6.2% during the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 88,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,986,000 after buying an additional 5,204 shares during the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its position in shares of Textron by 12.6% during the first quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 444,819 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,945,000 after buying an additional 49,819 shares during the last quarter. Bard Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $242,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Finally, Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Textron during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. The company's Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and commercial parts, as well as offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services.

