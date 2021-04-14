Tezos 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $668.47 Million (XTZ)

Tezos (CURRENCY:XTZ) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. Tezos has a total market capitalization of $5.06 billion and $668.47 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Tezos has traded up 16.2% against the dollar. One Tezos coin can currently be purchased for about $6.60 or 0.00010504 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Tezos alerts:

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00024295 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Umbrella Network (UMB) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00001678 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 23.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Apex (CPX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Golos Blockchain (GLS) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Luna Coin (LUNA) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Xeonbit Token (XNS) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0129 or 0.00000021 BTC.

The Smokehouse (SMOKE) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0326 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Crypxie (CPX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.91 or 0.00009410 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 766,422,264 coins. The Reddit community for Tezos is /r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tezos’ official message board is www.tezos.ch . Tezos’ official Twitter account is @Tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is a new decentralized blockchain that governs itself by establishing a true digital commonwealth. It facilitates formal verification, a technique that mathematically proves the correctness of the code governing transactions and boosts the security of the most sensitive or financially weighted smart contracts. Tezos takes a fundamentally different approach to governance by creating governance rules for stakeholders to approve of protocol upgrades that are then automatically deployed on the network. When a developer proposes a protocol upgrade, they can attach an invoice to be paid out to their address upon approval and inclusion of their upgrade. This approach provides a strong incentive for participation in the Tezos core development and further decentralizes the maintenance of the network. It compensates developers with tokens that have immediate value rather than forcing them to seek corporate sponsorships, foundation salaries, or work for Internet fame alone.Our block explorer data below is freely provided by tzstats.com. WARNING: Regarding HitBTC XTZ futures. HitBTC does not allow short-selling their futures; only previous purchasers of the futures can sell them. This means that the price is likely significantly higher than the price that would be determined by a market that allows short-selling, which would be more indicative of the true market value of XTZ “

Buying and Selling Tezos

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tezos using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tezos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tezos and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.