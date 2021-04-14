TFI International Inc. Expected to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.70 Per Share (NASDAQ:TFII)

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a report released on Monday, April 12th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.70 for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for TFI International’s FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Get TFI International alerts:

TFII has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank raised their target price on TFI International from $106.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. UBS Group lowered shares of TFI International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Bank of America raised shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Desjardins increased their price objective on shares of TFI International from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, CIBC upgraded shares of TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $85.47.

Shares of NASDAQ TFII opened at $74.34 on Wednesday. TFI International has a fifty-two week low of $22.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.94.

TFI International (NASDAQ:TFII) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 7th. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of TFI International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 4th quarter worth $40,000. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in TFI International during the first quarter worth $356,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter worth $460,000. Finally, FDx Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in TFI International during the fourth quarter valued at $601,000. 43.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.2324 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.25%. This is an increase from TFI International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

Featured Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for TFI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TFI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.