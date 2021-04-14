The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Now Covered by Analysts at Loop Capital

Stock analysts at Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 11.13% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on AZEK. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley lifted their price target on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays boosted their target price on The AZEK from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush initiated coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The AZEK has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.39.

Get The AZEK alerts:

NYSE:AZEK opened at $46.79 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion and a PE ratio of 79.31. The AZEK has a fifty-two week low of $26.35 and a fifty-two week high of $48.79.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $212.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. Research analysts forecast that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 8,175 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.76, for a total value of $382,263.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total transaction of $552,818.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,600,932 in the last three months.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of The AZEK in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in The AZEK by 74.0% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in The AZEK during the fourth quarter worth about $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.