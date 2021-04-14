The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Price Target Raised to $55.00

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at Barclays from $51.00 to $55.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective points to a potential upside of 17.20% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on AZEK. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of The AZEK from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley raised their target price on The AZEK from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Wedbush began coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The AZEK from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on The AZEK in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.39.

NYSE:AZEK traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $46.93. 2,353 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,102,684. The company has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 79.31. The AZEK has a twelve month low of $26.35 and a twelve month high of $48.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $43.99 and a 200 day moving average of $39.74.

The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $212.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $211.60 million. On average, research analysts expect that The AZEK will post 0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Ralph J. Nicoletti sold 11,825 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $552,818.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,600,932 over the last quarter.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in The AZEK by 74.0% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in shares of The AZEK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Nvwm LLC purchased a new position in shares of The AZEK during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of The AZEK by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 8,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. 94.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States. The operates in two segments, Residential and Commercial. Its products include trims, decks, porches, moldings, railings, pavers, and bathroom and locker systems, as well as extruded plastic sheet products and other non-fabricated products for special applications in industrial markets.

