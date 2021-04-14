The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.

NYSE:NTB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 1,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,669. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The bank reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $123.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $122.27 million. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son had a return on equity of 16.10% and a net margin of 27.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.

