The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) Price Target Increased to $39.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son (NYSE:NTB) had its price target increased by investment analysts at Citigroup from $35.00 to $39.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.04% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.60.
NYSE:NTB traded up $0.80 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.85. 1,772 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 157,669. The company has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.20 and a beta of 1.98. The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son has a 1-year low of $16.77 and a 1-year high of $41.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The business has a 50 day moving average of $38.08 and a 200 day moving average of $32.32.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,050 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $233,000. Finally, Poplar Forest Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son during the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. 63.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son
The Bank of N.T. Butterfield & Son Limited provides a range of community, commercial, and private banking services to individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. It accepts retail and corporate checking, savings, term, and interest bearing and non-interest bearing deposits, as well as certificate of deposits.
