The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $67.71

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS)’s stock price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$67.71 and traded as high as C$78.48. The Bank of Nova Scotia shares last traded at C$77.51, with a volume of 4,524,227 shares trading hands.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Cormark boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$79.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Fundamental Research boosted their target price on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$71.70 to C$79.30 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. National Bank Financial reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$77.00 target price (up from C$70.00) on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia from C$77.00 to C$84.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$77.69.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$77.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$67.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$93.98 billion and a PE ratio of 14.56.

The Bank of Nova Scotia (TSE:BNS) (NYSE:BNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The bank reported C$1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.53 by C$0.35. The firm had revenue of C$8.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$7.96 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 7.6000004 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 5th. The Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.62%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia Company Profile (TSE:BNS)

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Global Wealth Management segments.

