The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) Short Interest Up 206.3% in March

The Bidvest Group Limited (OTCMKTS:BDVSY) saw a large growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a growth of 206.3% from the March 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

The Bidvest Group stock opened at $23.60 on Wednesday. The Bidvest Group has a 52 week low of $14.18 and a 52 week high of $24.70. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $23.24 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.95.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BDVSY. Renaissance Capital cut shares of The Bidvest Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Investec raised shares of The Bidvest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th.

The Bidvest Group Limited operates in trading, services, and distribution businesses. The company operates through Services, Branded Products, Freight, Automotive, Commercial Products, Financial Services, and Properties segments. It engages in the motor retail, vehicle auctioneering, snappdrive, and car rental activities; provision of road assistance, vehicle towing, tyre replacement, fuel top up, locksmith, and legal advice services; and manufacture and trading of consumer and industrial day-to-day branded products.

