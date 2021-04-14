The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) Reaches New 12-Month High at $79.46

The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $79.46 and last traded at $79.29, with a volume of 4961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $78.39.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays raised their price target on The Blackstone Group from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of The Blackstone Group in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on The Blackstone Group in a report on Thursday, January 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on The Blackstone Group from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.13.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $54.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.26 and a beta of 1.33.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.7175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $2.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.62%. This is a boost from The Blackstone Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. The Blackstone Group’s payout ratio is 166.23%.

In other news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 2,370,632 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.00, for a total transaction of $87,713,384.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,394,000. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $11,606,000. Arrow Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Blackstone Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,099,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 72,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,710,000 after purchasing an additional 5,401 shares during the period. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. increased its position in The Blackstone Group by 88.2% during the 4th quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. now owns 1,067 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.77% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Company Profile

The Blackstone Group Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

