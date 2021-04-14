The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) Shares Acquired by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in The Cato Co. (NYSE:CATO) by 1,133.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 130,481 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 119,900 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund owned about 0.57% of The Cato worth $1,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cato by 15.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 484,388 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 63,916 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 302.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 61,186 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 45,964 shares during the last quarter. Unison Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Cato by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 20,431 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 6,594 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cato by 200.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,878 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 20,592 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Cato by 17.6% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,405 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $982,000 after purchasing an additional 15,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CATO opened at $13.95 on Wednesday. The Cato Co. has a 12-month low of $6.07 and a 12-month high of $14.21. The stock has a market cap of $315.31 million, a PE ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $12.55 and a 200 day moving average of $9.91.

The Cato (NYSE:CATO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 18th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The Cato had a negative net margin of 6.95% and a negative return on equity of 15.28%. The business had revenue of $155.42 million for the quarter.

The Cato Profile

The Cato Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of fashion apparel and accessories primarily in the southeastern United States. It operates through two segments, Retail and Credit. The company's stores and e-commerce Websites offer a range of apparel and accessories, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear; and dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, and handbags, as well as men's wear, and lines for kids and infants.

