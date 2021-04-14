The Chemours (NYSE:CC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.66

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $29.66 and last traded at $29.49, with a volume of 14605 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $28.79.

CC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Chemours from $33.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Chemours from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, January 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $27.00 to $29.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Chemours from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Chemours has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.70.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.82 and its 200-day moving average is $25.22. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -40.47 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.54.

The Chemours (NYSE:CC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.25. The Chemours had a negative net margin of 2.35% and a positive return on equity of 46.27%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.25 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. The Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.84%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,627,874 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $337,833,000 after buying an additional 244,357 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in The Chemours during the fourth quarter valued at about $123,677,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in The Chemours by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 949,328 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $23,534,000 after buying an additional 43,945 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its position in The Chemours by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 820,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,342,000 after buying an additional 121,049 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in The Chemours by 226.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 819,496 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $20,315,000 after buying an additional 568,555 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.74% of the company’s stock.

About The Chemours (NYSE:CC)

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications.

