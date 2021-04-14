The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Courier Capital LLC

Courier Capital LLC trimmed its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) by 10.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,629 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,287 shares during the quarter. Courier Capital LLC’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $1,456,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 56,240,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,084,241,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887,519 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 7.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 48,640,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,667,449,000 after purchasing an additional 3,397,649 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $2,345,618,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,835,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,577,000 after purchasing an additional 3,818,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,883,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,077,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,835 shares during the last quarter. 65.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KO traded down $0.25 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $52.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,964,102. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.13. The Coca-Cola Company has a fifty-two week low of $43.20 and a fifty-two week high of $54.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $51.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.12. The company has a market capitalization of $227.70 billion, a PE ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.58.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.05. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.37% and a net margin of 24.90%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.18%. This is a boost from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.62%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on KO shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Coca-Cola in a research report on Monday. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded The Coca-Cola from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Coca-Cola from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price target on The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.86.

In other news, VP Kathy Loveless sold 501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.46, for a total transaction of $25,280.46. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,224 shares in the company, valued at approximately $515,903.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alfredo Rivera sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.15, for a total value of $1,023,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 62,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,171,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 80,501 shares of company stock worth $4,246,280 in the last 90 days. 1.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plantÂ-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

