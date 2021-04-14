The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) Stock Position Raised by Scout Investments Inc.

Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 187,378 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 15,528 shares during the quarter. Scout Investments Inc. owned 0.22% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group during the fourth quarter worth $265,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $303,000 after buying an additional 346 shares during the period. Finally, Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 5,628 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Descartes Systems Group alerts:

DSGX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays lifted their target price on The Descartes Systems Group from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Raymond James increased their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $58.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.20.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $65.36 on Wednesday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc has a 52 week low of $37.56 and a 52 week high of $66.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $60.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.32 and a beta of 1.19.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.04. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $93.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.75 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain management business process solutions that focuses on enhancing the productivity, performance, and security of logistics-intensive businesses worldwide. Its Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, cloud-based, and interoperable web and wireless logistics management applications, which unites a community of logistics-focused parties, allowing them to transact business.

Featured Story: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Descartes Systems Group Inc (NASDAQ:DSGX) (TSE:DSG).

Receive News & Ratings for The Descartes Systems Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Descartes Systems Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.