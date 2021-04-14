The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) PT Raised to $98.00

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at Truist Financial from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 5.31% from the stock’s previous close.

ENSG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $64.00 to $82.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The Ensign Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.38.

ENSG traded up $1.06 on Wednesday, reaching $93.06. The company had a trading volume of 10,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 307,366. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.05. The Ensign Group has a fifty-two week low of $33.72 and a fifty-two week high of $98.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $88.89 and its 200 day moving average is $76.26.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $629.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.66 million. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 21.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Ensign Group will post 2.85 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Suzanne D. Snapper sold 16,762 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total transaction of $1,425,105.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 192,302 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,349,516.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Keetch sold 15,348 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.90, for a total transaction of $1,425,829.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,601,728.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,229,324. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in The Ensign Group by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 108,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,923,000 after purchasing an additional 15,068 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,177,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $340,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in The Ensign Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $476,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. It operates in two segments, Transitional and Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers transitional and skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

