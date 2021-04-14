The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.
Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.
Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $304.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.
In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.
The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile
The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.
