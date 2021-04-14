The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Oppenheimer

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its price target raised by stock analysts at Oppenheimer from $300.00 to $330.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 8.91% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on EL. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on The Estée Lauder Companies from $245.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $335.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Argus upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $340.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $311.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $286.50.

Get The Estée Lauder Companies alerts:

Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $303.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $109.92 billion, a PE ratio of 184.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The Estée Lauder Companies has a 52 week low of $156.31 and a 52 week high of $304.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $290.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $258.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 32.72% and a net margin of 4.38%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Estée Lauder Companies will post 5.24 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Also, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of The Estée Lauder Companies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 255,929 shares in the company, valued at $75,767,780.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,149,073 shares of company stock valued at $608,055,929. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies during the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.98% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Company Profile

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

See Also: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Estée Lauder Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.