The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) Shares Gap Down to $21.87

The First of Long Island Co. (NASDAQ:FLIC) shares gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $21.87, but opened at $21.37. The First of Long Island shares last traded at $21.37, with a volume of 1 shares trading hands.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FLIC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised The First of Long Island from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Boenning Scattergood raised The First of Long Island from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th.

Get The First of Long Island alerts:

The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.45 and a 200-day moving average of $18.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $512.52 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.53.

The First of Long Island (NASDAQ:FLIC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.16 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.68 million. The First of Long Island had a return on equity of 10.78% and a net margin of 26.67%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The First of Long Island Co. will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.53%. The First of Long Island’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.43%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FLIC. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The First of Long Island by 235.5% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,917 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 5,557 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The First of Long Island during the 3rd quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of The First of Long Island in the 4th quarter valued at $305,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

The First of Long Island Company Profile (NASDAQ:FLIC)

The First of Long Island Corporation operates as the holding company for The First National Bank of Long Island that provides financial services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, consumers, municipalities, and other organizations. Its deposit products include business and small business checking, personal checking products, savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, interest on lawyer accounts, escrow service accounts, rent security accounts, time deposits, holiday club accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as money market accounts.

Further Reading: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for The First of Long Island Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The First of Long Island and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.