The Force Protocol (FOR) Price Reaches $0.0238

The Force Protocol (CURRENCY:FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. The Force Protocol has a market cap of $10.43 million and approximately $4.02 million worth of The Force Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, The Force Protocol has traded down 29.9% against the dollar. One The Force Protocol coin can currently be bought for about $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00014430 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $269.11 or 0.00424972 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000187 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001970 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001836 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000085 BTC.

The Force Protocol Coin Profile

FOR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on November 5th, 2017. The Force Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 438,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for The Force Protocol is /r/The_Force_Protocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for The Force Protocol is medium.com/@theforceprotocol . The Force Protocol’s official Twitter account is @ForTubeFi . The Force Protocol’s official website is www.theforceprotocol.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Force Protocol project, also called distributed crypto-financial services protocols, which is an open-source blockchain platform, offers crypto-financial services solutions to developers. It offers cross-chain technology backed decentralized crypto-financial services with the under-layer standard data network of protocols. The project offers development convenience for decentralized finance applications through its SDK toolkit and APIs resources towards DAPP development and operation. This platform offers solutions for financial needs such as cross-platform assets transaction, shared trading volume, cross-chain communication, multiple blockchain crypto-assets collaterals backed stablecoin issuing, token bonds issuing, on-chain payment, settlement and clearing of transactions, etc. “

Buying and Selling The Force Protocol

