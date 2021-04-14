The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG) Shares Cross Above 200 Day Moving Average of $974.38

The Go-Ahead Group plc (LON:GOG)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 974.38 ($12.73) and traded as high as GBX 1,385 ($18.10). The Go-Ahead Group shares last traded at GBX 1,330 ($17.38), with a volume of 62,272 shares changing hands.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.18. The company has a market capitalization of £574.25 million and a PE ratio of -12.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,306.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 974.38.

About The Go-Ahead Group (LON:GOG)

The Go-Ahead Group plc provides bus and rail passenger transportation services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through three segments: Regional Bus, London & International Bus, and Rail. The company also offers rail replacement and other contracted services. The Go-Ahead Group plc was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

