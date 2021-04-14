The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Strong Earnings

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. 100,477 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 3,189,076 shares.The stock last traded at $336.75 and had previously closed at $327.68.

The investment management company reported $18.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.50 by $11.10. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 16.65% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $17.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.11 earnings per share. The Goldman Sachs Group’s quarterly revenue was up 102.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 2nd were given a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 1st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GS shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $320.00 to $340.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $345.00 target price (up previously from $325.00) on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $357.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $321.39.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Laurence Stein sold 10,748 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.93, for a total value of $2,987,191.64. Also, CFO Stephen M. Scherr sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.61, for a total value of $6,252,200.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,748 shares of company stock worth $12,371,892. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 61.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,440,527 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,544,390,000 after buying an additional 5,115,450 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth about $451,166,000. Cibc World Markets Corp increased its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 824.2% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 1,669,368 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $440,229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,745 shares during the period. Boston Partners raised its stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 148.4% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,576,561 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $415,755,000 after purchasing an additional 941,896 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 269.2% during the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,129,468 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $297,852,000 after purchasing an additional 823,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $332.17 and a 200 day moving average of $267.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The stock has a market cap of $117.60 billion, a PE ratio of 13.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 1.50.

The Goldman Sachs Group Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management. The company's Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and middle-market lending, relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as transaction banking services.

