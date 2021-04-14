The Hartford Financial Services Group Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HIG)

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors bought 13,136 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 280% compared to the average volume of 3,456 call options.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HIG. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $70.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $51.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $48.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.23.

Get The Hartford Financial Services Group alerts:

Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.50. The company had a trading volume of 107,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,035,395. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $60.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a PE ratio of 13.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.05. The Hartford Financial Services Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.26 and a fifty-two week high of $69.60.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.37 billion. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 8.50%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hartford Financial Services Group will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

The Hartford Financial Services Group declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 8.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a positive change from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is currently 24.78%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP Jonathan R. Bennett sold 1,865 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.00, for a total value of $126,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,641 shares in the company, valued at $1,743,588. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP William A. Bloom sold 33,019 shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.22, for a total value of $2,153,499.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,589,661.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 183,332 shares of company stock worth $12,064,527 in the last 90 days. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HIG. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Hartford Financial Services Group Company Profile

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers workers' compensation, property, automobile, liability, umbrella, bond, marine, livestock, and reinsurance; and customized insurance products and risk management services, including professional liability, bond, surety, and specialty casualty coverages through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

Read More: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Hartford Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.