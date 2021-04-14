The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Shares Sold by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its holdings in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) by 12.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,706 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,606 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Hershey were worth $1,851,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hershey by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,630,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,339,000 after purchasing an additional 78,338 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Hershey during the fourth quarter worth approximately $220,190,000. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,285,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,822,000 after buying an additional 26,876 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of The Hershey by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,073,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,599,000 after buying an additional 42,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,066,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,388,000 after buying an additional 8,433 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE HSY traded down $1.11 on Wednesday, hitting $157.71. 14,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,533. The firm has a market cap of $32.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $154.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.66. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $125.50 and a fifty-two week high of $161.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. The Hershey had a return on equity of 70.30% and a net margin of 14.87%. The Hershey’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.28 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 19th were paid a $0.804 dividend. This represents a $3.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. The Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.71%.

HSY has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Hershey from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.43.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total value of $48,952.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,945 shares in the company, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Christopher M. Scalia sold 8,021 shares of The Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.47, for a total value of $1,222,961.87. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,115,775.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046. 29.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

