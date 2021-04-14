The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Position Raised by Chronos Wealth Management LLC

Chronos Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,607 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 355 shares during the period. The Home Depot makes up 4.3% of Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Chronos Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HD. Chicago Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 5.8% in the first quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 8,771 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,677,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL grew its stake in The Home Depot by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 83,355 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $25,444,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Butensky & Cohen Financial Security Inc. now owns 8,573 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Home Depot by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 895 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winfield Associates Inc. grew its stake in The Home Depot by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Winfield Associates Inc. now owns 8,462 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $2,583,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. 68.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on HD shares. Zelman & Associates upgraded The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Loop Capital upped their price target on The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Guggenheim raised The Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on The Home Depot in a report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $288.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.10.

HD traded up $0.11 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 90,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $285.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $277.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $344.62 billion, a PE ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.61 and a twelve month high of $321.31.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.28 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 10th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

About The Home Depot

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Recommended Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.