The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Stock Holdings Decreased by Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO trimmed its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 13.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,616 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the period. The Home Depot comprises 2.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $5,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trust Asset Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 79.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 5,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after buying an additional 2,429 shares during the period. Wealth Alliance boosted its position in The Home Depot by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,990 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,108,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 33,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $9,331,000 after buying an additional 20,714 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in The Home Depot by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,729 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,813,000 after buying an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

Get The Home Depot alerts:

HD traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $320.67. 92,874 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,653,834. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.39. The company has a market capitalization of $344.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.71, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.03. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52-week low of $196.61 and a 52-week high of $321.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $285.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $277.41.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The home improvement retailer reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $32.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.10 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 9.94% and a negative return on equity of 910.85%. The company’s revenue was up 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.28 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 11.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 11th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. This is an increase from The Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 10th. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.39%.

HD has been the subject of several research reports. Zelman & Associates raised shares of The Home Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $305.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $288.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $319.00 price target on shares of The Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of The Home Depot from $310.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $301.10.

The Home Depot Profile

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and dÃ©cor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

Read More: G-20

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD).

Receive News & Ratings for The Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.