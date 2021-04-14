The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of The Lovesac stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.
In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.
The Lovesac Company Profile
The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.
Further Reading: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)
Receive News & Ratings for The Lovesac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Lovesac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.