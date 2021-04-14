The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.81 EPS

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.81, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The Lovesac had a negative return on equity of 1.84% and a negative net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $129.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of The Lovesac stock traded down $3.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $62.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,484,382 shares, compared to its average volume of 393,803. The Lovesac has a 12 month low of $5.75 and a 12 month high of $72.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.76 and a 200 day moving average of $44.85. The company has a market capitalization of $914.46 million, a PE ratio of -479.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In related news, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 3,342 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total value of $167,166.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 404,342 shares of company stock valued at $22,422,807 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 31.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOVE. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of The Lovesac in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on The Lovesac from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The Lovesac has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

The Lovesac Company Profile

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

