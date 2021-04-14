The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) PT Raised to $77.00

The Lovesac (NASDAQ:LOVE) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $65.00 to $77.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 23.52% from the stock’s current price.

LOVE has been the topic of several other research reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on The Lovesac from $62.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Lovesac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of The Lovesac in a report on Monday, March 15th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of The Lovesac from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of The Lovesac in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.13.

LOVE stock traded down $3.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $62.34. The stock had a trading volume of 68,367 shares, compared to its average volume of 377,975. The Lovesac has a twelve month low of $5.75 and a twelve month high of $72.33. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $915.34 million, a P/E ratio of -479.54, a PEG ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 2.58.

In other The Lovesac news, CEO Shawn David Nelson sold 6,000 shares of The Lovesac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.34, for a total value of $296,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 118,523 shares in the company, valued at $5,847,924.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Andrew R. Heyer sold 105,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.78, for a total transaction of $5,646,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 404,342 shares of company stock worth $22,422,807 over the last three months. 31.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac in the second quarter valued at about $1,433,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter valued at $622,000. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC acquired a new position in The Lovesac in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,761,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,075,000. Finally, Dean Capital Investments Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Lovesac during the second quarter valued at approximately $519,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.16% of the company’s stock.

About The Lovesac

The Lovesac Company designs, manufactures, and sells foam filled furniture, sectional couches, and related accessories. The company offers sactionals, such as seats and sides; sacs, including foam beanbag chairs; and accessories comprising drink holders, foot sac blankets, decorative pillows, fitted seat tables, and ottomans.

