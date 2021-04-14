The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Shares Purchased by Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc.

Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) by 13.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,214,007 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 146,469 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.32% of The Mosaic worth $27,932,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of MOS. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 885,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,382,000 after acquiring an additional 51,067 shares during the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in The Mosaic during the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,370,000. Nwam LLC raised its stake in The Mosaic by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 185,390 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,266,000 after purchasing an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of The Mosaic by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 632,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,561,000 after purchasing an additional 6,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. grew its stake in shares of The Mosaic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,482,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,042,000 after buying an additional 71,622 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.82% of the company’s stock.

The Mosaic stock opened at $32.25 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of -11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.81. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $35.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $2.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.29) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Mosaic Company will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on MOS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The Mosaic from $34.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on The Mosaic from $19.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of The Mosaic in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of The Mosaic from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of The Mosaic from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $28.13.

The Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

