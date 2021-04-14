The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Shares Sold by Perkins Coie Trust Co

Perkins Coie Trust Co lowered its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,291 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group makes up about 1.4% of Perkins Coie Trust Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Perkins Coie Trust Co’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $4,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in PNC. Wealth Alliance increased its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 5,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 370,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,730,000 after acquiring an additional 2,273 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $227,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 18,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.56% of the company’s stock.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total transaction of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total transaction of $502,928.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,295 shares of company stock worth $1,128,071. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $179.43. The stock had a trading volume of 44,030 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,977,390. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.13 and a fifty-two week high of $184.33. The company has a market cap of $76.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business’s revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.97 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s payout ratio is 40.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $140.00 to $179.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $173.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $169.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.78.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading: Cost of Equity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.